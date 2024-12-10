Sana Javed make fans go gaga with her boss energy 

Trending

Pakistani actress Sana Javed married cricketer Shoaib Malik in January 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 10, 2024
Sana Javed’s all-black fit is giving major boss energy!

The Khaani actress kick started the working week with super-fashionable clicks, the glimpses of which she shared on Instagram.

In the images, the cricketer’s wife proved she can take modern style a notch higher with her sheer elegance and grace.


Sana looked drop dead gorgeous wearing black, which consisted of a crop top which she paired underneath a matching blazer.

To top off her chic look of the day, Sana sported heels with her brown caramel tresses adding more appeal. 

Her industry friend and acclaimed singer Aima Baig passed a comment praising Sana’a cute sense of fashion saying, “How doo youu always look so prettyyyyyyy.”

While, on the other hand, her die-hard followers did not leave any stone unturned on showering praise over the actor.

“Im a bit hesitant in saying but I am actually in love with you,” one fan confessed.

“Sana is the number one flag of Pakistan, there is no example of her,” a second user noted.

“Beauty of queen," a third fan claimed. 

For the unversed, Sana Javed came under intense media scrutiny after marrying the renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in a surprise nikkah ceremony earlier this year. 

