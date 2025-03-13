Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech

Lady Gaga opened up about her heartfelt intention behind her 2025 Grammys speech, revealing that she aimed to be “protective and loving” toward the trans community.
While conversing at the Las Culturistas podcast, A Star Is Born actress, reflected on her speech while accepting the best pop duo/group performance award at the 2025 Grammys for Die with a Smile with Bruno Mars.
Gaga said, "I promised myself that if I won a Grammy that night, I was gonna say something that was in support of something that is so, so important, which is to be protective and loving to a community that is experiencing violence.”
"It's my privilege to be a part of this community, and it's the language that we speak to each other," the Blood Marry singer added.
She expressed, "Thank you for teaching me so much about the world. I couldn't be the person that I am without the stories of all of the people that I've met — and their authenticity and their realness."
Lady Gaga also spoke about having "so many gay friends" who share their "truth" with her, which she sees as "a real gift."
Notably, the Poker Face crooner's remarks came after she ended her speech during the February 2 ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, saying, "I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up."
