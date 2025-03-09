Entertainment

Lady Gaga takes hilarious dig at herself in 'SNL' opening monologue

Lady Gaga delivers stellar performance of 'Abracadabra' and 'Killah' from new album 'Mayhem' at 'SNL'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  March 09, 2025
Lady Gaga takes hilarious dig at herself in ‘SNL’ opening monologue
Lady Gaga takes hilarious dig at herself in ‘SNL’ opening monologue

Lady Gaga has taken a dig at herself for starring in Joker: Folie à Deux during Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

The Just Dance crooner admitted that Joker 2 movie, in which she starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix as Harley ‘Lee’ Quinzel, was not a success.

She said, “Anyway, I’m an actor now! And I’ve been very diligent about selecting films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor. Films such as Joker 2…apparently, people thought it was awesome.”

Gaga added, “Joaquin and I even got nominated for a Razzie. Which is an award for the worst films of the year. So, we won for Worst On-Screen Duo. But, joke’s on them – I love winning things! And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

The music icon also performed Abracadabra and Killah from her new album, Mayhem, at the SNL.

Moreover, her Fiancé Michael Polansky also showed up to support her.

The lovebirds were spotted arriving hand-in-hand together at the SNL afterparty at L'Avenue.

Notably, this performance marks Laga’s second time hosting Saturday Night Live.

