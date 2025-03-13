Royal

Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan

Prince William makes a candid confession about his hair during West Midlands visit

Prince William didn't hesitate to make fun of himself during a heartfelt interaction with a fiery red-head fan.

The British Royal was exuding vibrant energy as he visited the Sporting Khalsa Football Club in West Midlands on March 11, 2025, where he interacted with a number of royal fans.

As he was making his way through the crowd, he spotted a woman with fierce red hair, prompting him to stop.

"Your hair!" he shouted out, as he patted the woman on the shoulder, "It's fantastic."

William couldn't resists making joke about his own lack of hair as he noted, "I wish I had hair like that! You look amazing. I've lost the chance."

After the cheerful interaction, the fan clicked a selfie with the Prince of Wales, with a little help from the Royal.

William has been crowned the world's sexist bald man for two years in a row in research complied by PR agency Reboot Online, beating stars like The Rock and Vin Diesel.

In his role as patron of the Football Association, the 42-year-old Royal visited a referee training course at the club as part of the FA's Reflective and Representation campaign.

The initiative's goal is to recruit 1,000 people from Asian, Black, and Mixed Heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.

