Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has taken her love for '90s fashion from her press tour to the date nights with husband Jake Bongiovi.
As reported by US Weekly, the Damsel actress, who is currently on the press tour of her upcoming Netflix sci-fic The Electric State, has been sticking with the '90s outfits.
Following the fan screening at The Paris Theatre in New York on Tuesday, March 11, Millie decided to wore a sheer black black vintage dress for her date with Jake.
Inspired by the fashion from the era her new film is set in, the almost-nude look was among the long list of recent 90's outfits that she has rocked.
During the outing, Millie was slipped in a a body-fitted long dress, which featured a synthetic fur in neckline and cuffs, with almost no accessorises, and stunning black Louis Vuitton heels.
This look was inspired by supermodel Kate Moss, who wore the identical dress at her 50th birthday party, and is famous for her iconic transparent slip dress in 1993.
Millie also revealed on the latest episode of The Movie Podcast that Paltrow sent over a bunch of '90s-era clothes for her to wear during the press tour while Pamela Anderson also mailed actress a "huge bag" of vintage pieces.
The Enola Holmes actress noted, "I've been a huge fan of '90s style aesthetic, hair, makeup."
"I wasn't as well versed in it before The Electric State, so [it] opened those ideas," the 21-year-old actress actress admitted.
Millie Bobby Brown upcoming sci-fic The Electric State is set to premier on streaming platform Netflix on March 14, 2025.