Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown tied the knot with husband Jake Bongiovi in May 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown honours 90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has taken her love for '90s fashion from her press tour to the date nights with husband Jake Bongiovi.

As reported by US Weekly, the Damsel actress, who is currently on the press tour of her upcoming Netflix sci-fic The Electric State, has been sticking with the '90s outfits.

Following the fan screening at The Paris Theatre in New York on Tuesday, March 11, Millie decided to wore a sheer black black vintage dress for her date with Jake.

Inspired by the fashion from the era her new film is set in, the almost-nude look was among the long list of recent 90's outfits that she has rocked.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi

During the outing, Millie was slipped in a a body-fitted long dress, which featured a synthetic fur in neckline and cuffs, with almost no accessorises, and stunning black Louis Vuitton heels.

Millie Bobby Brown honours 90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi

This look was inspired by supermodel Kate Moss, who wore the identical dress at her 50th birthday party, and is famous for her iconic transparent slip dress in 1993.

Millie also revealed on the latest episode of The Movie Podcast that Paltrow sent over a bunch of '90s-era clothes for her to wear during the press tour while Pamela Anderson also mailed actress a "huge bag" of vintage pieces.

The Enola Holmes actress noted, "I've been a huge fan of '90s style aesthetic, hair, makeup."

"I wasn't as well versed in it before The Electric State, so [it] opened those ideas," the 21-year-old actress  actress admitted.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby

Millie Bobby Brown upcoming sci-fic The Electric State is set to premier on streaming platform Netflix on March 14, 2025.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian spills on Kanye West’s stern warning before Paris robbery
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview