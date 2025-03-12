Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi

'Stranger Things' starlet joked about 'directing' her special day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown joked about 'directing' her own wedding while revealing the clever way she misled fans ahead of her big day.

In a candid new interview, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown shared details about her nuptials with Jake Bongiovi.

The Enola Holmes starlet praised, "I hate to be that person, but it was perfect," adding that there is always "so much pressure" placed on planning the perfect day.

"When I turned up, I was, of course, directing the whole thing because that's my nature," she said with a laugh.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again bef ore welcoming first baby

Notably, she shared that her perspective changed after she stepped down the aisle.

"Everything became so real and pure, and nothing about that was a production. It felt so beautiful," she said, explaining it as "the most meaningful thing I've ever done in my life."

The Damsel actress also disclosed a way that she "tricked" her fans and the paparazzi before her wedding.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024 and they revealed their engagement in April 2023.

The couple first ignited romance rumors in 2021.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC


Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Kate Hudson gushes over costar Matthew McConaughey: ‘My great loves'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown honours '90s fashion on a date night with Jake Bongiovi
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Nicole Kidman remembers late mother on her birthday with rare photo
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Justin Bieber debuts shocking new look amid concerns over bizarre behavior
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Lady Gaga gets candid about her iconic 2025 Grammys speech
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
Demi Lovato speaks out after fans express concern over shaky appearance
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink to cast alongside Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 4'
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Jay-Z's lawyer breaks silence on lawsuit against former accuser, attorneys
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement