Millie Bobby Brown reveals wedding tricks with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown joked about 'directing' her own wedding while revealing the clever way she misled fans ahead of her big day.
In a candid new interview, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown shared details about her nuptials with Jake Bongiovi.
The Enola Holmes starlet praised, "I hate to be that person, but it was perfect," adding that there is always "so much pressure" placed on planning the perfect day.
"When I turned up, I was, of course, directing the whole thing because that's my nature," she said with a laugh.
Notably, she shared that her perspective changed after she stepped down the aisle.
"Everything became so real and pure, and nothing about that was a production. It felt so beautiful," she said, explaining it as "the most meaningful thing I've ever done in my life."
The Damsel actress also disclosed a way that she "tricked" her fans and the paparazzi before her wedding.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024 and they revealed their engagement in April 2023.
The couple first ignited romance rumors in 2021.
