Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby

Millie Bobby Brown is set to go back to her iconic "Eleven" hairstyle for her first child!
During her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the Stranger Things actress opened up about her hair journey and revealed plans to “shave her hair off” again before welcoming first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi .
“In public, people would make comments and stuff but honestly, I still to this day loved the experience and I would do it again,” she said, referring to shaving her head for her role of Eleven in Stranger Things.
Brown went on to share, “I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. I don’t know. It was really liberating, would suggest it for anyone. Any girl.”
“Maybe [I would shave it] right before I’m about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair? And I think it’s such a liberating experience. To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman,” she added.
Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut in the Netflix science fiction drama series Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016.
She is currently gearing up for the fifth and last season of the show.
