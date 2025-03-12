Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby

Millie Bobby Brown shaved her head for her role of Eleven in 'Stranger Things', which premiered in 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 12, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby
Millie Bobby Brown plans to ‘shave’ head again before welcoming first baby

Millie Bobby Brown is set to go back to her iconic "Eleven" hairstyle for her first child!

During her recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the Stranger Things actress opened up about her hair journey and revealed plans to “shave her hair off” again before welcoming first baby with husband Jake Bongiovi .

“In public, people would make comments and stuff but honestly, I still to this day loved the experience and I would do it again,” she said, referring to shaving her head for her role of Eleven in Stranger Things.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC

Brown went on to share, “I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off. I don’t know. It was really liberating, would suggest it for anyone. Any girl.”

“Maybe [I would shave it] right before I’m about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with. I’m gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair? And I think it’s such a liberating experience. To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I’d like to have that experience as a woman,” she added.

Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut in the Netflix science fiction drama series Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016. 

She is currently gearing up for the fifth and last season of the show.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name

Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Remibrutinib proves effective against chronic spontaneous urticaria, study
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Zara Tindall, Mike make surprise appearance with Princess Eugenie, Jack
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Millie Bobby Brown takes brutal dig at ‘press’ in bombshell interview
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
Joe Jonas gives bombshell update after Brothers announcement
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
‘John Wick’ 5 confirmed, Keanu Reeves’ return is still a question mark
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Jay-Z’s alleged rape victim makes shocking confession in leaked recording
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Courteney Cox’s boyfriend rushed to hospital after major injury
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid sets Saint Laurent runway on fire at 2025 Paris Fashion Week
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Gal Gadot finds difficulty in raising four daughters
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Kim Kardashian, Khloé’ drops sneak peek into their exciting Indian trip
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel
Ben Affleck reveals reason behind brutal 'you're broke' response to son, Samuel
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
Emily Osment breaks cover after settling divorce with Jack Anthony
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
BTS J-Hope teases collaboration with Kendrick Lamar: ‘Ready to work’
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown attends 'The Electric State' special screening in NYC