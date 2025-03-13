Entertainment

Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more

Dua Lipa and the British actor, Callum Turner, first sparked romance rumors in January 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Wedding bells for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are on the horizon!

According to the sources, the loved-up couple is planning out a “big” dream wedding in the United Kingdom.

“At this point, the plan is to have a big wedding in the U.K,” the insider told Life & Style.

Although, Dua and Callum are commited to tie the knot soon, their hectic schedules are making it difficult to happen.

"The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules," the source shared.

They continued, "He’s deep in promo for his latest movie and starting pre-production on the next one and she’s prepping for her tour, which starts in March. She’ll be on the road until the end of October.”

“Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter and that may end up being too long for them to wait,” the insider added.

Despite their busy schedules, Dua and Callum remains determined to make their dream wedding a reality.

“A lot of their friends are predicting they’ll do something wild, like run off to Las Vegas and elope, because they just want to be married so badly,” the source added.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started dating in early 2024.

Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship, with the Levitating singer frequently sharing adorable selfies and updates about their time together.

