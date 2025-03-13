Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia

Prince William is gearing for his next crucial trip without Kate Middleton.
The future king is all set to embark on a solo trip to Estonia next week to join the troops of the British Army stationed as Nato’s frontliners for defense against Russia.
As the colonel-in-chief, William will visit the Mercian Regiment amid their training under Nato’s Forward Land Forces Operation Cabrit.
The 42-year-old will also visit a school for displaced Ukrainian teachers and children, where he will take a Ukrainian language lesson and engage in some sports activities with the pupils.
King Charles’ elder son will also meet Alar Karis, the president of Estonia, who recently spoke to Sir Keir Starmer after Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky’s public fallout in the Oval Office.
As reported by The Telegraph, William will also engage in a handover ceremony between The Royal Dragoon Guards and the Mercian Regiment.
According to a palace source, William's visit will demonstrate the “close relationship between the Crown and Armed Forces”, which is “extremely close to the Prince’s heart and extremely important in his role”.
It will also provide William a golden opportunity to build a new relationship with the Estonian leader and its people.