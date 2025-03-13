Imtiaz Ali breaks silence on 'Jab We Met' sequel after Shahid, Kareena reunion

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has opened up about the possibility of making a sequel for the classic Jab We Met.
In a recent interview with PTI, Imtiaz confessed that since the unexpected reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, people have been asking him about the sequel of 2007's hit.
The duo attended the press conference for the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur lats week, which many fans saw as the reunion of their beloved characters, Aditya and Geet.
Related: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor melt hearts with surprise reunion after 17 years
"Actually, I find it very interesting that Shahid and Kareena met up in IIFA and people are talking to me about Jab We Met," the Highway director revealed.
While talking about the movie Imtiaz said he doesn't understand the need for a part two as everyone has "moved on," noting, "It's been a long time since Jab We Met."
The movie follows the story of a heartbroken businessman and a free-spirited woman, who meet on a train and get involved with each other lives.
"I think we should savour that and we should not spoil it by coming up with a sequel at all," the 53-year-old added.
Imtiaz also expressed appreciation to his casts as he continued, "I'm not really planning a movie with Shahid and Kareena per se, but it's great that they met and they're both very fantastic actors. I obviously had the greatest time working with both of them."
Related: Shahid Kapoor gives sweet response to Kareena Kapoor reunion at IIFA 2025
Imtiaz Ali upcoming film Jules, which focuses on an unexpected friendship between a newlywed food blogger and a homeless woman in Melbourne, is set to release on March 14, 2025.