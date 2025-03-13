Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor make heartfelt plea for daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a heartfelt plea to media for their daughter Raha’s safety after the attack on Saif Ali Khan early this year.
The Bollywood powerful couple requested the media not to take pictures of their daughter during a meet-and-greet on Thursday.
They told the reporters, “It might sound like a privilege problem, but as parents, we are trying to protect our child and we will do whatever we can.”
Ranbir noted, “Today, everybody who has a phone, can post anything, and that can spread like wildfire, so that’s not in our control. You are like our family, so we can only request you, and you can help us achieve that,”
The Animal actor was asked if he would take a legal action against those who do not comply with their request.
He replied, “I was born in Mumbai, and you all are family; it’s not that we will take the legal route. Whenever we request you or we give what you guys want , we give our word to each other. It’s not like we will file the case.”
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Vicky Kaushal.