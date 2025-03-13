King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting

King Felipe has made the first public appearance after holding an urgent meeting alongside Queen Letizia.
The Spanish monarch welcomed really important guests at Zarzuela Palace on Thursday.
Felipe greeted the orchestra conductor José Luis Temes and the new rectoral team of the Polytechnic University of Madrid.
The Royal Family shared details about the public engagement in a lengthy Instagram post.
“Early this morning, the King received in audience the orchestra conductor José Luis Temes, winner of the 2008 National Music Prize and composer of the recording of the four symphonies recently discovered in the Palatine Library of Parma (Italy), composed by Infanta María Luisa de Borbón (1782-1824), making her the first female composer of orchestral music in Spain,” the statement read.
Related: King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting
King Felipe also took pictures with the Unicaja Basketball team, who were the champion of the 89th edition of the His Majesty the King's Cup basketball tournament.
The caption further read, “He then met with the new rectoral team of the Polytechnic University of Madrid on the occasion of its recent renovation.”
His majetsey’s new engagement comes after he held a meeting with business organizations to monitor and provide information on the DANA with Letizia.
Related: King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty