Royal

King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty

King and Queen Letizia, who tied the knot in 2004, share two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofías big day due to key royal duty
King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty

King Felipe’s daughter Infanta Sofía is set to mark big milestone but the Spanish monarch will not be there to support her!

Princess Sofía, the youngest member of the Spanish Royal Family, will graduate from the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom on May 24.

However, a scheduling conflict has arisen for King Felipe of Spain, forcing him to miss his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

The king's absence is due to his commitment to attend the presidential inauguration in Ecuador, a highly important international event.

Related: King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting

While, King Felipe's absence has been confirmed, Queen Letizia will be present at the ceremony.

According to sources, the graduation ceremony will mark a significant milestone in Infanta Sofía's academic life, and King Felipe’s absence will undoubtedly be felt.

The Spanish Royal Family is expected to celebrate the occasion privately after the Princess Sofía’s return to the Spain.

Infanta Sofía carried out her first solo engagement on December 13 at the age of 17

She attended the first "Objetivo Patrimonio Concurso de Fotografía Infanta Sofía" awards ceremony in Madrid.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who tied the knot in 2004, share two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

Related: King Felipe returns to spotlight after Princess Leonor embraces new role

Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Taylor Swift fans notice surprising clues in Travis Kelce’s latest podcast episode
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Naples hit by strongest earthquake in 40 years, measuring 4.4 magnitude
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall
Princess Anne, Zara Tindall's secret passion revealed by Mike Tindall
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle's podcast announcement
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast
Meghan Markle finally announces title, release date of her 'eye-opening' podcast
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle passes down surprising family tradition to Archie, Lilibet
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Felipe makes first appearance after Queen Letizia special meeting
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
King Charles honours the 1000th cadet to pass nursing program
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
‘Tremendously affected’ Queen Camilla sends emotional letter to Gisèle Pelicot
Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival
Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival