King Felipe to skip daughter Infanta Sofía's big day due to key royal duty

King Felipe’s daughter Infanta Sofía is set to mark big milestone but the Spanish monarch will not be there to support her!
Princess Sofía, the youngest member of the Spanish Royal Family, will graduate from the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom on May 24.
However, a scheduling conflict has arisen for King Felipe of Spain, forcing him to miss his daughter’s graduation ceremony.
The king's absence is due to his commitment to attend the presidential inauguration in Ecuador, a highly important international event.
While, King Felipe's absence has been confirmed, Queen Letizia will be present at the ceremony.
According to sources, the graduation ceremony will mark a significant milestone in Infanta Sofía's academic life, and King Felipe’s absence will undoubtedly be felt.
The Spanish Royal Family is expected to celebrate the occasion privately after the Princess Sofía’s return to the Spain.
Infanta Sofía carried out her first solo engagement on December 13 at the age of 17
She attended the first "Objetivo Patrimonio Concurso de Fotografía Infanta Sofía" awards ceremony in Madrid.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who tied the knot in 2004, share two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.
