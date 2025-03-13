Meta announces plans to start testing Community Notes soon

Meta is set to start testing its X-style Community Notes feature this month.
Mark Zuckerberg's social media company announced that it will begin testing its new X-style Community Notes on March 18, 2025. The new feature will be available on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in the US.
Meta revealed plans to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes in January, stating that it would be “less prone to bias.”
It is important to note that not everyone will be able to write and rate Community Notes at release, as the platform will “gradually and randomly” add contributors to the program.
Meta said that it's adopting X’s approach to Community Notes, enabling contributors to rate and write notes, which “won’t be published unless contributors with a range of viewpoints broadly agree on them.”
The Community Notes feature will consist of a limit of 500 characters and is required to include a link backing them up.
To use Community Notes, users are required to be over 18 and must have an account for more than six months, along with a verified phone number or two-factor authentication.
Notably, Community Notes will be available in several languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French, and Portuguese.
However, Meta will continue to use its third-party fact-checking system outside the US, with plans for broader expansion globally in the near future.