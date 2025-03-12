Sci-Tech

WhatsApp Business gets fresh look with new branding icon

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to enhance users' experience

  March 12, 2025
WhatsApp Business brings a new look!

WhatsApp is releasing a new branding icon across the business app.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Business has introduced a new branding icon that replaces the traditional "B" with a plus sign.

WhatsApp Business has updated its icon while keeping its familiar shape so users can still recognize it.

However, the app’s features and commitment to private communication remain unchanged.

The new icon update is currently exclusive to WhatsApp Business and has not been introduced to WhatsApp Messenger.

Also, there are no signs of further design changes or updates beyond this branding tweak.

This feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and if you don’t have the new feature yet, make sure to keep your WhatsApp updated regularly.

It is also unclear if the update is available on iOS yet, but reports suggested that a similar update is likely to be introduced for consistency across platforms.

Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for connecting to business platforms along with AI-powered replies.

By scanning a QR code, businesses can activate AI to respond to customer messages automatically even when employees are unavailable.

