Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case

Charles Spencer girlfriend, Cat Jarman shared that she was compelled to disclose her multiple sclerosis diagnosis

  • March 14, 2025
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend revealed she was compelled to disclose details about her health amid an ongoing legal battle.

As per GB News, Charles Spencer girlfriend, Cat Jarman shared that she was compelled to disclose her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in a newspaper interview.

The Norwegian archeologist disclosed that she only revealed the details of her disease to stop online gossip.

Notably, it came amid, Cat is currently in a legal battle with the Earl's estranged wife, Countess Spencer, for misuse of private information.

Jarman asserted that the countess shared details about her medical condition with multiple friends and staff members.

Speaking with Dailymail in December, Prof shared her MS diagnosis.

According to newly released court documents, Prof Jarman explained she "felt compelled" to share as it already ignited public speculation and was concerned about her "loss of autonomy and control" over her own medical information.

The legal docs further shared that the speculation caused both Prof Jarman and her children "significant distress".

"The claimant wished to regain some of the autonomy and control over her medical information, and bring an end to the harmful speculation and gossip which had been percolating online," the claim states.

Notably, Countess Spencer, who was married to the Earl for 13 years, has stepped forward to defend herself against the allegations.

She claimed he "completely refused" to discuss the matter and described his behavior as "both cruel and inexplicable".

The earl, who is Princess Diana's brother, announced the split in June last year.

