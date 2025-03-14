Royal

King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf and Princess Victoria marked an important moment of diplomatic engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figures at Swedish Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria extended a warm welcome to key dignitaries at the Swedish Royal Palace,

The Swedish monarch and the Crown Princess marked an important moment of diplomatic engagement with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister as well as Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Swedish Royal offered the glimpse into the key meeting.


The post captioned, “The United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister as well as Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan were received today at Kungl. The Castle.”

It added, “During the Sheikh's visit to Sweden, meetings also take place with government representatives and representatives of the business industry.”

The Palace concluded the statement, “The United Arab Emirates was in 2024 the largest Swedish export market in the Middle East. Over 200 Swedish companies operate in the country.”

Notably, during his visit to Stockholm, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, also met Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s Foreign Minister on Thursday.

They discussed the strategies to improve bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, education and culture.

