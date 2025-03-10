King Carl gives huge nod to Sweden’s team after 2025 FIS Ski Championships

King Carl Gustaf celebrated the “fantastic” efforts of the national ski team with a delightful appreciation message.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of Sweden on Sunday, March 9, the country’s Monarch shared a heartfelt post as he gave a nod to the incredible performance of ski team.
“A warm thank you to the entire national ski team for your fantastic efforts during this incredible world championship,” captioned the King.
Concluding the post, King Carl signed off by writing, “CARL GUSTAF.”
The post featured a two-image collage in which the upper photo saw King Carl shaking hands with one of the ski players in the stadium’s stand, while Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit watched them with a smile on her face.
Meanwhile, the lower snap featured a group photo of the whole ski team taken with Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, her husband, Prince Daniel, and kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
The photograph was taken on the final day of the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, when the future queen marked her presence at the games to cheer on the team.
In the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, Sweden’s national ski team secured second position with 11 medals, while Norway dominated the games with 32 awards.