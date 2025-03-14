Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting

Crown Princess Victoria attended a special ceremony to mark Estonian School’s milestone 80th anniversary.
On Thursday, March 13, the Swedish Royal Family shared an update on Instagram about the future queen’s latest engagement, sharing a couple of snaps from the event alongside.
For the engagement, Princess Victoria wore a gorgeous shimmery brown shirt, which she coordinated with a pair of black pants and matching stilettos.
“Congratulations, Estonian School on your 80th anniversary!” read the post’s caption, adding, “The Estonian School in the Old Town of Stockholm is the only Estonian primary school outside Estonia that has been in continuous operation for 80 years.”
The Palace also mentioned that the school aims and works to preserve and spread Estonian culture, along with the country’s language and traditions.
In the post, the Royal Family of Sweden also shared that Crown Princess Victoria attended a concert in the evening to mark the school’s anniversary.
This appearance of the mother-of-two comes just a few hours after the Swedish Royal Family reported that Victoria, along with her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf, welcomed the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister as well as Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.