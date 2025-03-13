Royal

Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance

The Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria, exuded charm in latest outing to celebrate major day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025

Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance


Crown Princess Victoria celebrated a big day in an elegant look.

On Wednesday, March 12, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to share two posts offering glimpses from the future queen’s latest engagement.

Sharing detail about the Princess’s new outing, the Palace reported that Victoria celebrated her “name day” and marked the occasion by meeting royal fans.

A name day is a special day which is usually celebrated on the date associated with the Christian saint for whom a person is named after.

In the first post, a carousel of photos from the special day was shared, with the first slide featuring the Crown Princess dressed in an elegant uniform, carrying a giant bouquet of beautiful flowers, as she smilingly posed for the snap.

The second photo showcased Victoria beamingly meeting the royal fans who were gathered outside the Palace to wish the Crown Princess on her special day.

“Thank you to everyone who came and celebrated the Crown Princess's name day today,” the Royal Family captioned.

Meanwhile, in the second post, a video was shared in which Crown Princess Victoria was attended by the Armed Forces first, followed by the Princess meeting royal admirers, who gifted some heartwarming presents to the mother-of-two.

The caption of the post read, “The Crown Princess was attended by the Armed Forces today on her name day.”

Crown Princess Victoria’s latest appearance comes just a few days after she attended the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships’ final in Norway.

