King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit

King Frederik and Queen Mary have confirmed their plans for the upcoming royal visit.
On Friday, March 14, the Danish Royal Family shared on Instagram that the Monarch and the Queen will soon be embarking on a high-profile royal visit to Faroe Island.
In the five-slide post, one of the images featured the details about the forthcoming visit and the dates.
It was mentioned that King Frederik and Queen Mary will be visiting Faroe Island from June 11 to 13, 2025.
“Their Majesties The King and Queen will visit the Faroe Islands the days of 11-13 June 2025. Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen hosts Their Majesties' first official visit, which was to have been carried out in connection with the cruise of the Realm in June 2024,” the image stated.
Adding further to the statement, the Royal Family of Denmark revealed about the key visits, sharing, “The King and Queen will visit Tórshavn, Vágur, Fámjin, Tvøroyri and Eiði. Here, The King and Queen will have the opportunity to revisit many sides of Faroese society and greet Faroese Islanders of all ages.”
This update comes after King Frederik attended the Royal Life Guards' Watch Parade at the Life Guards Barracks at Rosenborg Castle.