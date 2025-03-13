Royal

Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern

Denmark’s Queen Mary pens heartfelt note after skipping Danish Heart Association’s event due to unexpected health issue

  • March 13, 2025
Queen Mary is loved and cherished by her people!

In a new post shared on the official Instagram handle of the Danish Royal Family, the Queen dropped two photos of the touching gifts she had received from the Danish Heart Association.

The first slide featured an adorable and vibrant painting which was painted by a kid from the association. The artwork showcased a river having a rainbow over it, and also some colorful flowers.

“To Queen Mary, From Ellen,” read the text on the painting, which was originally penned in Danish language.

Meanwhile, the second slide featured a huge bouquet of captivating flowers which were sent to the Queen to wish her a speedy recovery.

In the caption, Queen Mary revealed that she had to skip the “Together for the Heart” event organized by the Danish Heart Association due to undisclosed “illness.”

“Thank you for your thoughtfulness. What a lovely surprise to receive this bouquet and drawings, even though illness prevented me from participating in the Danish Heart Association's event "Together for the Heart,” she penned.

The Queen continued, “I had been looking forward to presenting the Heart Award together with the heart children Alma and Ellen and to meeting some of the young people living with heart disease.”

Queen Mary, who is a patron of the Danish Heart Association, also congratulated the organization on receiving the Heart Award 2025.

