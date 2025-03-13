King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony

King Frederik honored the Royal Guard’s finest as he presented the prestigious ‘King’s Watch’ to Tristan Seiersen Soussah during a special ceremony at Rosenborg Castle.
The Royal palace of Denmark took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the glimpses of the prestigious ceremony.
They captioned the photos, “His Majesty the King attended the Royal Lifeguard's Watch Parade at the Livgardens Barracks at Rosenborg Castle today. During the parade, His Majesty handed over the "King's Watch" to Tristan Seiersen Soussah, who has been designated by the Guard Company as the best guard of the service period Under.”
The palace further noted, “The selection takes place on the basis of both soldier academic achievements and comradery, evaluated by both supervisors and comrades.”
Sharing the historical background of the event, the palace stated, “The tradition of handing over the "King's Watch" was established in 1970 in connection with King Frederik 9. 's 70th birthday. It was carried on by Queen Margrethe and now by the King.”
To note, King Frederik’s key outing came after the Danish family announced their summer travel plans, which include a traditional summer cruise aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.
