Royal

King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony

The Danish monarch shared the glimpses of the prestigious ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony
King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony

King Frederik honored the Royal Guard’s finest as he presented the prestigious ‘King’s Watch’ to Tristan Seiersen Soussah during a special ceremony at Rosenborg Castle.

The Royal palace of Denmark took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the glimpses of the prestigious ceremony.

They captioned the photos, “His Majesty the King attended the Royal Lifeguard's Watch Parade at the Livgardens Barracks at Rosenborg Castle today. During the parade, His Majesty handed over the "King's Watch" to Tristan Seiersen Soussah, who has been designated by the Guard Company as the best guard of the service period Under.”

Related: Queen Mary, King Federick set to follow centuries-old Danish royal tradition

The palace further noted, “The selection takes place on the basis of both soldier academic achievements and comradery, evaluated by both supervisors and comrades.”


Sharing the historical background of the event, the palace stated, “The tradition of handing over the "King's Watch" was established in 1970 in connection with King Frederik 9. 's 70th birthday. It was carried on by Queen Margrethe and now by the King.”

To note, King Frederik’s key outing came after the Danish family announced their summer travel plans, which include a traditional summer cruise aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.

Related: King Frederik, Queen Mary announce big diplomatic plans for 2025

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern
Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan
Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan
King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace
King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace
Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news
Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news
Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering
Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering
Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry
King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event
King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting
King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting