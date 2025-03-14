Sports

Jack Draper sets exciting showdown with Alcaraz after win over Shelton

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
British tennis player Jack Draper defeated American player Ben Shelton in straight sets during a match in Indian Wells.

This victory moves him into the semi-finals where he will face the two-time defending champion of the tournament Carlos Alcaraz.

The match will be particularly significant for Draper as this is the first time he has reached the semi-finals of a Masters 1000 tournament.

As per BBC Sports, if Draper wins against Alcaraz on Saturday, he will secure a place in the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time in his career.

After winning the match, the 23-year-old expressed, "I’m always proud of myself. Unfortunately in tennis you're in a sport where there is always the next match and you have to prove yourself every time."

The player added, “I’m never content with anything. I always want to have more wins and more opportunities to play top players."

It is pertinent to note that Draper has faced Alcaraz four times in total but he has won only once.

On the other hand Spain's Alcaraz defeated Argentina’s Francisco Cerúndolo with scores of 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

With this victory, Alcaraz has now won 16 matches in a row in California.

