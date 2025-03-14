Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test

Prince William's friendship with David Beckham faces its biggest challenge, when he was asked to chooses his football legend.
During a candid interview with The Sun, The Prince of Wales participated in a fun game of a spin-off of the viral "Football Legends - Head 2 Head" game, where he was given some tricky questions and decisions to answer.
While playing the fun segment, Prince William, who is an avid football fan and supporter of Aston Villa, was asked who he would choose in a shoot-out between Zinedine Zidane and England legend and pal, Beckham.
"This gonna hurt. Becks, I think - just... I think Becks might kill me if I don't say him,” he jokingly said.
However, when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Beckham, the prince showed no hesitation in selecting Man United winger.
Prince William and David Beckham share close bond as the former England captain has attended several high-profile events alongside the Prince of Wales and King Charles.
He has been involved in various charitable endeavors with the royal family and recently, appointed as an ambassador for King Charles' Foundation.
