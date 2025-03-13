Kate Middleton, Prince William set to welcome new baby in Royal Family

Princess Kate and Prince William celebrating the news of a new addition to the Royal Family, arriving soon.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to welcome the first baby of William and Harry's childhood pal, the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who tied the knot with Olivia in June, 2024.
A spokesperson on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster announced the baby news in a delightful statement on Wednesday, March 12.
"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer," the spokesperson revealed.
Related: Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
"The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together,” they added.
This delightful news comes shortly after William, who played usher in Hugh's wedding announced his first solo international trip to Estonia.
Prince Harry and William's relation with Hugh Grosvenor:
Hugh Grosvenor is the godfather of William and Harry's respective sons, Prince George and Archie.
While, King Charles is the godfather of Hugh and his mother, Natalia, is the godmother of Prince William.
Related: Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia