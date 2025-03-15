Princess Beatrix marks 100th anniversary of key association in new visit

Princess Beatrix joined the 100th anniversary celebration of De Zaansche Molen.
On Friday, March 14, the Dutch Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share an update about the former Queen of the Netherlands’ recent outing.
The post, which featured three slides, showcased a couple of photos from Princess Beatrix’s new visit to mark milestone 100 years of the De Zaansche Molen association.
She also received the first copy of the association’s anniversary book and toured the museum.
“The De Zaansche Molen association was founded in 1925 to halt the decline of the remaining industrial mills. Of the more than 1,100 mills that once stood in the Zaan region, only about twenty remain,” shared the Palace.
They continued, “The association now owns thirteen working industrial mills, the stories of which are told in the associated Mill Museum.”
In the caption, the Netherlands’ Royals also shared that the Princess also spent some time talking to “young millers” regarding their training.
“Finally, Princess Beatrix unveils a plaque in honor of the anniversary on the square in front of the museum,” the statement concluded.
Moreover, Princess Beatrix is also set to make appearance at the Oranje Fonds’ NLdoet, which is the largest voluntary event in the country.