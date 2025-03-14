Royal

King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition

The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander applauds Ukraine 5 AM Coalition with highly prestigious award

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition

King Willem-Alexander has bestowed high honor on Ukraine 5 AM Coalition.

On Thursday, March 13, the Dutch Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share a two-slide post featuring glimpses of the special event in which the organization was awarded with a special honor.

“Ukraine 5 AM Coalition is committed to finding the truth about the atrocities that have taken place as a result of the war since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The coalition works with volunteers such as lawyers, journalists, communication advisors, content creators, designers and documentary makers,” read the caption.

The Palace mentioned that the organization was awarded with the Geuzen Medal in the presence of the Dutch Monarch.

Related: King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships

The Geuzen Medal is a Dutch award which is given to those individuals or organizations who work to fight for democracy and against dictatorship, racism, and discrimination.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine 5 AM Coalition is an alliance of human rights organizations that “collect and document war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine.”

Related: Princess Margriet leads 3rd edition of vibrant Royal Lights Festival

The caption further elaborated, “Since 1987, the Geuzen Medal Foundation has awarded a Geuzen Medal annually to contemporary freedom fighters and human rights activists to pay tribute to them and to support them in their efforts for democracy and against dictatorship.”

This comes after King Willem-Alexander visited a pepper grower in Andijk and a tulip grower in Hem with State Secretary Jeam Rummenie of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case