King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition

King Willem-Alexander has bestowed high honor on Ukraine 5 AM Coalition.
On Thursday, March 13, the Dutch Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share a two-slide post featuring glimpses of the special event in which the organization was awarded with a special honor.
“Ukraine 5 AM Coalition is committed to finding the truth about the atrocities that have taken place as a result of the war since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The coalition works with volunteers such as lawyers, journalists, communication advisors, content creators, designers and documentary makers,” read the caption.
The Palace mentioned that the organization was awarded with the Geuzen Medal in the presence of the Dutch Monarch.
The Geuzen Medal is a Dutch award which is given to those individuals or organizations who work to fight for democracy and against dictatorship, racism, and discrimination.
Meanwhile, the Ukraine 5 AM Coalition is an alliance of human rights organizations that “collect and document war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the Russian armed aggression in Ukraine.”
The caption further elaborated, “Since 1987, the Geuzen Medal Foundation has awarded a Geuzen Medal annually to contemporary freedom fighters and human rights activists to pay tribute to them and to support them in their efforts for democracy and against dictatorship.”
This comes after King Willem-Alexander visited a pepper grower in Andijk and a tulip grower in Hem with State Secretary Jeam Rummenie of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature.