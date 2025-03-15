Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant

Google has announced that it will replace Google Assistant on Android devices with Gemini later this year, to offer users an advance experience.
In a blog post, Alphabet-owned Google on Friday, March 14, 2025, shared that it will upgrade more users from Assistant to Gemini “over the coming months.”
Later this year, Assistant will no longer be accessible on majority of the mobile devices or available on the app stores.
The company said, “Additionally, we’ll be upgrading tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini.”
“We’re also bringing a new experience, powered by Gemini, to home devices like speakers, displays and TVs,” it added.
Notably, Google has expanded access to the Gemini app and it is now available in over 40 languages and more than 200 countries, while the company aims to advance the quality of the day-to-day Gemini experience, especially for those who have come to depend on Google Assistant.
Google has integrated various highly requested features to Gemini, such as the ability to play music, support for timers, and an option to take actions directly from a user’s lock screen.
Google notes that Gemini has more advanced capabilities than Assistant and provides an entirely new kind of help and info on topics via tools like Gemini Live and Deep Research.