Cardi B breaks silence after ex Offset demands joint custody for kids

Cardi B has broken her silence after estranged husband Offset requested joint legal custody of their three children, including the six-month-old baby.
The Up singer took to her Instagram stories on Friday to issue first statement amid ugly divorce with offset.
Cardi B kept her focus away from her disintegrating marriage and zeroed it in on her six-month-old daughter as she shared a heartwarming photo of her bundle of joy.
Related: Cardi B makes big accusation against estranged partner Offset
In the photo, the little girl, whose name is yet to be revealed, could be seen crawling on her hands and knees.
"My baby so chunkyyy,” the Drip rapper wrote along the image.
The photo comes after Offset filed for joint legal custody of their three children, including their Kulture, Wave and the six-month-old baby, as per TMZ.
Offset further added in the legal documents that Cardi's home should be the kids' primary residence and asked the court to outline each parent's child support responsibilities.
Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset last summer after announcing pregnancy with their youngest child, marking the end of their turbulent on-off romance that began in 2017.
Related: Cardi B takes shocking decision amid trolls: 'Yesterday was my last day’