Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada

Justin Trudeau expressed his gratitude to the people of Canada in a heartfelt way through social media.
Trudeau officially resigned as Canada's Prime Minister on Friday, ending his leadership after more than nine years in office.
The former prime minister took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself taken from above, showing him sitting at a table while writing "Thank you, Canada.. Merci.”
Earlier, in a farewell message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau said, “Thank you, Canada – for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth.”
Mark Carney has officially taken office as Canada’s prime minister on Friday, March 14.
Canada is facing a major crisis in its relationship with the United States since Donald Trump became president.
Trump has taken strong actions against Canada, including imposing tariffs and making threats that affect the country's economy and independence.
Carney will have to handle negotiations with Trump. His main challenge is to lead the Liberal Party in an upcoming election later this year.
The new prime minister was previously a central banker and has no prior political experience in Canada.
As per the reports, efforts are being made to set up a call between Trump and Carney within the next few days.
