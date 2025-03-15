World

Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada

Mark Carney officially took office as Canada’s prime minister on March 14, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 15, 2025
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada

Justin Trudeau expressed his gratitude to the people of Canada in a heartfelt way through social media.

Trudeau officially resigned as Canada's Prime Minister on Friday, ending his leadership after more than nine years in office.

The former prime minister took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of himself taken from above, showing him sitting at a table while writing "Thank you, Canada.. Merci.”


Earlier, in a farewell message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau said, “Thank you, Canada – for trusting in me, for challenging me, and for granting me the privilege to serve the best country, and the best people, on earth.”

Related: Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions

Mark Carney has officially taken office as Canada’s prime minister on Friday, March 14.

Canada is facing a major crisis in its relationship with the United States since Donald Trump became president.

Trump has taken strong actions against Canada, including imposing tariffs and making threats that affect the country's economy and independence.

Carney will have to handle negotiations with Trump. His main challenge is to lead the Liberal Party in an upcoming election later this year.

The new prime minister was previously a central banker and has no prior political experience in Canada.

As per the reports, efforts are being made to set up a call between Trump and Carney within the next few days.

Related: Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM amid political tensions

Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler spark feud rumours amid 'Snow White' controversy
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Donald Trump plans to tighten US visa access for 41 countries
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
Starbucks delivery driver in US to receive hefty amount after suffering injury
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
22,000-year-old tracks reveal early humans’ surprising transport system
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister amid rising US tensions
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Ivanka Trump reveals her secret to success and views on politics
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump appeals to Supreme Court for birthright citizenship ban
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
Trump's tariff on steel, aluminium will result in prices surge on notable items
American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire
American Airlines passengers forced to evacuate after engine catches fire
US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft
US tourist faces visa cancellation over baby wombat theft