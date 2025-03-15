Ananya Panday walks down memory lane as she reaches career milestone

Trending

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday reminisce about her debut film 'Student Of The Year 2'

  March 15, 2025
Ananya Panday revisited her past as she returned to the set of her debut film Student Of The Year 2.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress revealed on social media that her return to the SOTY 2 set is for the filming of the tenth film, making it a huge milestone for her six-year career so far.

Turning to Instagram stories on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Ananya shared a small clip from a moving car, which showcased a scenic road.

On the video, the 26-year-old actress wrote, "Shot SOTY 2 almost 7 years ago!!! In this exact location and shooting my 10th film here now (red heart)."

Student Of the Year 2, a rom-com directed by Punit Malhotra, was released in 2019, and starred Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal, Tiger Shroff, alongside Ananya.

The Khaali Peeli actress didn't mentioned which movie she's filming but it has been unveiled that Ananya is set to star in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar.

Along with that, in November, 2024, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar also announced that Ananya will be part of a love story Chand Mera Dil with Lakshya Lalwani.

Notably, Ananya Panday was most recently seen in CTRL, a Netflix thriller, premiered on October 4, 2024, which followed the story of a social media influencer couple.

