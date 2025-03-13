Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news

Princess Kate delighted royal fans with an exciting announcement following recent baby news.
As per Hello, the Princess of Wales confirmed her St Patrick's Day plans, sharing that she will visit the Irish Guards.
Kate is set to spend St Patrick's Day in a traditional way, as she will dedicate her time with the group.
The future queen will mark the annual celebration at the Wellington Barracks in London.
During her visit, Kate will take a role to present long service and good conduct medals to members of the regiment.
She will participate in the regiment's parade and will deliver the customary sprig of shamrock to both officers and guardsmen, as well as to the regional mascot, an Irish Wolf Hound. The officers will subsequently pass the shamrock on to others among the ranks.
After that Kate Middleton will meet members of the guard, alongside the 'Mini Micks,' who are junior cadets from Northern Ireland.
She will also take part in the official photographs of the officers and sergeants.
Princess Kate, who has returned to royal duties after announcing her remission from cancer, will conclude her day with a visit to the Junior Ranks dining hall and also made a speech with soldiers about their experiences.
Her new plans came after it was reported that the Duke of Westminster is expecting his first child with wife Olivia.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."
