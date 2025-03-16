Entertainment

Ben Affleck enjoys family outing after cozy Jennifer Garner moment

'Gone Girl' actor spent quality time with his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife the 'Family Switch' star

Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a laid-back family outing in Los Angeles with his children, Violet, 19, and Fin, 16, just days after his warm embrace with ex-wife Jennifer Garner made headlines.

As per Dailymail, the Gone Girl actor spent quality time with his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife the Family Switch star.

During the outing, Affleck was seen wearing a blue button up which he donned with a pair of khaki pants and a dark navy cardigan.

He also wore a white shirt underneath and a pair of comfy sneakers to complete his look.

The Accountant 2 star was spotted while walking alongside Violet who affectionately wrapped her arm over his shoulders.

They were accompanied by Fin as the trio were seen going to spend more family time together.

Notably, the recent outing came after he sparked rekindled romance rumors earlier following he was seen hugging Garner while celebrating their son's birthday.

Garner and Affleck tied the knot in 2005 but their divorce was finalized in 2018, later he married Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

But on their second wedding anniversary in August 2024, J.Lo filed for a divorce.

