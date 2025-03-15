Entertainment

Jennifer Garner meets beau John Miller amid Ben Affleck reunion

Jennifer Garner set the record straight on Ben Affleck's reunion reumours after being spotted with John Miller

Jennifer Garner has debunked ex-husband Ben Affleck's reunion speculations after being spotted alongside her long-time boyfriend, John Miller.

The mother-of-three went on a romantic date night with her businessman partner after the intimate outing with her former husband.

As reported by Mail Online, the couple, who began dating in 2018, was seen at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles on Friday, March 14.

During the sighting, Garner and Miller were snapped holding hands while sharing multiple PDA-filled moments. 

An insider further revealed to the publication that they are still going strong in their relationship. 

"They are still going strong and appear to be doing well, they looked happy and at ease like they were a married couple that is thriving. They laughed and smiled at each other. Very cute," the tipster added.

The source additionally noted that Garner and Miller were dressed casually. 

For her part, the Elektra starlet opted for a no-makeup look while her beau was in a coat and jeans.

This report came after the Alias star was photographed sharing an intimate hug with her ex-partner during the 13th birthday celebration of their son, Samuel.

Shortly after, the former couple's cosy outing fans began speculating whether the two get back to each other, especially after Affleck's divorce settlement with his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

However, Jennifer Garner now set the record straight as she spotted enjoying romantic date with Miller. 

The couple initially sparked romance speculations shortly after the Daredevil actress' separation from Ben Affleck in 2018. 

In addition to Samuel, Garner, and Affleck are also parents to Violet and Seraphina.  

