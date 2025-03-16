Buckingham Palace sets records straight on Prince Andrew’s status in Royal family

Prince Andrew has once again embroiled in embarrassing scandal and King Charles is not taking it anymore!
The disgraced Duke of York has recently been accused by a former masseuse, who claimed he behaved "inappropriately" towards her during a session at Buckingham Palace.
Now, King Charles has released his final statement on the matter but in an indirect way.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Fox News Digital that “they cannot speak for the duke as he's not a working royal”.
According to Daily Mail, Prince Andrew’s former masseuse, named Monique Giannelloni, stated she was booked by Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell to give the disgraced duke a massage Andrew at the Buckingham Palace in 2000.
Giannelloni claimed that during the session, Andrew entered the room and immediately stripped fully naked in front of her, making her uncomfortable.
"Andrew showed a complete disregard for my professionalism," she told the outlet, adding, "Of course, I have seen naked bodies while working before, but his behavior was driven by his sense of entitlement."
Monique Giannelloni also confirmed that she has a memoir coming out that details her embarrassing encounter with Prince Andrew.