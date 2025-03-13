Royal

Queen Sonja makes regal appearance at key event in London

Norway’s Queen Sonja is on a visit to London to attend a special ceremony

Queen Sonja exuded royal charm during her latest appearance in London!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, March 13, the Royal Family of Norway shared a post that featured the Queen’s snap from her key engagement in the U.K.

The Queen is on a visit to London to attend an exhibition of Edvard Munch Portraits at the National Portrait Gallery. The event will feature around 45 works from Munch’s Norwegian and European collection.

In the caption, the Royal Family shared, “Queen Sonja was present at the official opening of Edvard Munch Portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in London.”

“The exhibition, which runs from 13 March to 15 June, is the first in the UK to explore Munch’s portraits – an important but often overlooked part of his artistry. Featuring around 45 works from Norwegian and European collections, it provides a unique insight into how Munch portrayed family, friends, artists and himself,” they added.

Soon after the Norwegian Royal Family’s update, several royal fans shared their heartwarming comments on the post.

“She is of great value to the Norwegian royal family,” wrote one, while another gushed, “Great Queen.”

Queen Sonja’s latest appearance comes just a few days after she attended the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships.

