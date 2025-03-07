Royal

Princess Mette-Marit makes first appearance after Palace announcement

Crown Princess Mette-Marit steps out after Royal Family confirms her chronic pulmonary fibrosis has 'progressed'

  March 07, 2025
Crown Princess Mette-Marit has made the first public appearance after Norway Royal Family made major announcement about her role.

During her latest visit at Innovation Norway, she met Norwegian fashion players.

The Palace shared update on Instagram after her royal engagement and penned, “Norwegian fashion out into the world. Crown Princess Mette-Marit met with Norwegian fashion players at Innovation Norway. During the visit, they talked about how they work to invest beyond national borders.”

“The representatives from the fashion industry also showed off their own designs and talked about how they work with production, sustainability and quality. The Crown Princess also learned about how Innovation Norway and their partners are working to strengthen the international position of Norwegian fashion and design,” the statement further read.

Mette-Marit’s appearance comes after Palace confirmed that her chronic pulmonary fibrosis has "progressed.”

As per the announcement, the Crown Princess experiences daily symptoms and ailments that impact her ability to carry out her duties.

The statement also highlighted that she requires more rest and that her daily routine is changing more frequently than before.

