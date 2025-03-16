Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's budding relationship is getting a resounding thumbs-up from fans and colleagues, who can't get enough of the adorable couple.
The 27-year-old actress’ Borderline director Jimmy Warden has recently praised about the lovebirds after spending time with them, along with his wife Samara Weaving.
Jimmy and Samara, who also stars in the hit film, got to see Chris and Alba together firsthand, and the two couples even double dated.
He told People Magazine, “Sometimes you run into people, [and] you’re like, ‘Oh, this wasn’t matchmaking.’ You know what I mean? No one was pulling the string. It was just like, ‘Oh, these people are exactly right for each other,’” adding they are “such a sweet couple.”
While talking about Chris, the director noted, “He’s also the nicest person and he’s the coolest obviously. He’s Captain America.”
Jimmy also gushed that Alba is “the sweetest person,” noting she landed the role solely on the merit of her audition, leaving the entire team in awe.
Notably, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista exchanged the wedding vows in 2023.
The Fantastic Four actor will be next seen in MCU film, Avengers: Doomsday.
