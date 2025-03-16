Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure

Imtiaz Ali is a renowned filmmaker of Bollywood, who has given many masterpieces to the industry which lives in the hearts of the audience rent-free.
However, his last theatrical release, Love Aaj Kal 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, failed drastically at the box office.
Now, after 4 years, Ali has finally broken his silence on the film’s underwhelming performance during a recent interview with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel Game Changers.
“I could have done 2-3 things differently. I tried to put too much into it, and that’s why it became heavy. The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, and people didn’t understand what happened. It seemed like it wasn’t coming from the heart,” he told the host.
Ali went on to share, “Secondly, I feel the film lacked freshness. Not because of casting, but whenever you are making a sequel, you should have a proper reason for it. I had that reason, but I wasn’t able to express it.”
“So unless it is really necessary, I am not interested in making sequels. But never say never—Rockstar 2 may be nice,” he added referring to Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer hit film.
2020’s Love Aaj Kal 2 was the sequel to the hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.