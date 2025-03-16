Trending

Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure

‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ was the sequel to the hit 2009 film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2s box office failure
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure

Imtiaz Ali is a renowned filmmaker of Bollywood, who has given many masterpieces to the industry which lives in the hearts of the audience rent-free.

However, his last theatrical release, Love Aaj Kal 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, failed drastically at the box office.

Now, after 4 years, Ali has finally broken his silence on the film’s underwhelming performance during a recent interview with Komal Nahata for his YouTube channel Game Changers.

“I could have done 2-3 things differently. I tried to put too much into it, and that’s why it became heavy. The ease of the film was compromised. It became thick, and people didn’t understand what happened. It seemed like it wasn’t coming from the heart,” he told the host.

Ali went on to share, “Secondly, I feel the film lacked freshness. Not because of casting, but whenever you are making a sequel, you should have a proper reason for it. I had that reason, but I wasn’t able to express it.”

“So unless it is really necessary, I am not interested in making sequels. But never say never—Rockstar 2 may be nice,” he added referring to Ranbir Kapoor’s starrer hit film.

2020’s Love Aaj Kal 2 was the sequel to the hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. 

Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
Aamir Khan's ex-wife pens moving note for actor's 60th birthday
Aamir Khan's ex-wife pens moving note for actor's 60th birthday
Alia Bhatt’s mom pens heartfelt poem for daughter’s 32nd birthday
Alia Bhatt’s mom pens heartfelt poem for daughter’s 32nd birthday
Salman Khan reveals shocking transformation after wrapping 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan reveals shocking transformation after wrapping 'Sikandar'
Ananya Panday walks down memory lane as she reaches career milestone
Ananya Panday walks down memory lane as she reaches career milestone
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Sonakshi Sinha claps back at trolls over Zaheer Iqbal skipping Holi
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate holi with siblings Sunny, Isabelle
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83
Ayan Mukerji's father Deb Mukherjee dies at 83
Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details
Nadia Khan confirms ‘Suno Chanda’ season 3 with release details
Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch
Hania Amir’s Ramzan vlog hits peak laziness on Day 10: Watch
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt