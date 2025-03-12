Entertainment

John Miller reacts to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck’s intimate outing

Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller raises concerns after her intimate outing with ex Ben Affleck

  • March 12, 2025
Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, has reportedly given a final warning to his girlfriend after she spotted with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. 

The American businessman who has always been supportive of his ladylove has now issued an ultimatum after the 52-year-old renowned actress was seen getting cosy with her former partner.

According to Page Six report, an insider has recently disclosed that John has shown full faith in Jennifer throughout their relationship. 

However, he raised his concerns after the racy photos went viral on social media, that eventually intensified his insecurities.

The tipster noted, "John knows there’s nothing going on between Jen and Ben, but he doesn’t think those photos are a good look and feels it’s disrespectful to their relationship."

John has given the last warning to the 13 Going on 30 actress as, "He doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away."  

This report came after Jennifer and Ben affectionately hugged each other during the 13th birthday celebration of their son Samuel.

As per the viral photos, the Gone Girl actor was seen grabbing his ex-wife around her waist as she focused her paintball gun on a target.

For those unaware, Jennifer Garner and John Miller began dating in 2018, a few months after the actress's high-profile separation from Ben Affleck.

In addition to Samuel, Ben and Jennifer are also parents to their kids, Violet and Seraphina.

As of now, neither John Miller, Jennifer Garner nor Ben Affleck has confirmed these reports.     

