Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg

Sabrina Carpenter is captivated by the U.K. crowds!
On Sunday, March 16, the Espresso hitmaker took to her official Instagram handle to share a long string of mesmerizing photographs from her superhit concerts in England and Scotland.
The Short n’ Sweet singer, who captivated the audience with six mind-blowing performances, gushed over the fans for giving her an unforgettable experience.
“Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester. I’m startin to get the hang of this !!” she captioned, adding, “I love you too much.”
The opening image of the carousel featured an enchanting view of Sabrina sitting at the center of the stage, while the entire crowd illuminated the dark stadium by flashing lights, making it look like thousands of stars lighting up the sky.
In the next slide, the gorgeous singer was seen in a breathtaking green, glittery outfit, flaunting her signature blonde curls.
As the slides continued to progress, several more hypnotic images were seen in the carousel.
“See you tonight Paris,” Sabrina concluded.
Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “THE UK LOVES YOU SABRINA!!!”
Another gushed, “The true Pretty Woman, unique and beautiful as always.”
“The outfits have been truly amazing! Can’t get enough of them. I can’t wait to see the Paris on,” a third penned.
Sabrina Carpenter will next be captivating her French fans at Accor Arena today and tomorrow, on March 16 and 17, 2025.