Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans

Donald Trump’s administration ignored court orders and deported more than 250 Venezuelans to El Salvador.
According to Euro News, hours after the US judge orders the Trump administration to deport Venezuelans, the government sends over 250 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua criminals gang to El Salvador, from where they will be transferred to the security prison.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deportation on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Bukele wrote on social media that 238 members of the criminal gang, along with 23 members of the international MS-13 gang, arrived in the Central American country in the morning.
Meanwhile, Bukele made fun of the federal judge orders who blocked administration from invoking old wartime law and said, “Oopsie... too late,” adding that these criminals were immediately transferred to Terrorism Confinement Centre (Cecot) "for a period of one year. The United States will pay a very low fee for them, but a high one for us."
Notably, the federal government used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the act which has been used only three times in history, to deport them.
