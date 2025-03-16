World

Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans

US ignores court orders and deports hundreds of alleged gang members to El Salvador

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans

Donald Trump’s administration ignored court orders and deported more than 250 Venezuelans to El Salvador.

According to Euro News, hours after the US judge orders the Trump administration to deport Venezuelans, the government sends over 250 alleged members of the Tren de Aragua criminals gang to El Salvador, from where they will be transferred to the security prison.

Related: Donald Trump plans to deport all illegal immigrants in U.S.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deportation on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Bukele wrote on social media that 238 members of the criminal gang, along with 23 members of the international MS-13 gang, arrived in the Central American country in the morning.

Meanwhile, Bukele made fun of the federal judge orders who blocked administration from invoking old wartime law and said, “Oopsie... too late,” adding that these criminals were immediately transferred to Terrorism Confinement Centre (Cecot) "for a period of one year. The United States will pay a very low fee for them, but a high one for us."

Notably, the federal government used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, the act which has been used only three times in history, to deport them.

Related: Trump deports over 200 Indians ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Princess Margaret's grandson latest career move sparks buzz
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Trump administration defies court order, deports 250 Venezuelans
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Royal Family gives update after Princess Mette-Marit, Haakon appearance
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Donald Trump decision to cut VOA, Radio Liberty funding sparks outrage
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Tommy Cooper’s iconic fez sells for staggering price at auction
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Pope Francis updates followers on his health amid pneumonia recovery
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia claims 51 lives, over 100 injured
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Top 10 world's best cities for food revealed: Find out
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
Trump gives reporter 'death stare' after microphone hits his face: Watch
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
US hit by powerful storms with tornadoes, wildfires causing devastation
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
THIS island surpasses Maldives as Asia’s most beautiful destination
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Marco Rubio kicks out South African ambassador from US for criticising Trump
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Sam Jones apologizes after wombat controversy sparks outrage in Australia
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada
Justin Trudeau signs off with heartfelt tribute to Canada