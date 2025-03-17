Entertainment

Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux initially sparked romance speculations in 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom
Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom  

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux reportedly exchanged marital vows with fiancé Nicole Bydon Bloom.

According to a report by TMZ, the couple got married at a private beach wedding function after getting engaged in Italy.

As per the viral photos, the newlyweds were seen dancing and embracing on a beach during a private affair.

An insider also confirmed to People that the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor was wearing a classic tuxedo which he paired with a cream jacket, black pants, and bowtie.

Related: Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom exchange custom-made rings 

While, the Gilded starlet opted a flowy white dress for her big day. 

Justin and Nicole initially ignited the romance speculations in February 2023, when they made a joint appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of We Were The Lucky Ones.

Months after their Netflix event, the two confirmed their relationship when they were photographed sharing a PDA-filled moment during a romantic date in August 2023.

In August 2024, multiple media reports claimed that they got engaged after dating for a year.

Related: Jennifer Aniston earns praise from former partner Justin Theroux: 'feel protective' 

As of now, neither Justin Theroux's representatives nor Nicole Bydon Bloom's spokespersons have issued any statement about their marriage reports.

For those unaware, the renowned actor parted ways with his ex-wife and globally known superstar, Jennifer Aniston, in 2018 after spending four years together. 

Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids
Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion
Justin Bieber shares heartfelt message after family reunion
Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids
Kanye West alleges Kim Kardashian controls his access to their kids
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
Justin Bieber’s bond with younger siblings shines in new photo: See
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
A$AP Rocky stages iconic helicopter performance at Rolling Loud
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Sabrina Carpenter posts mesmerizing photos from Short n’ Sweet Tour’s UK leg
Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans
Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans
Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’