Justin Theroux officially ties the knot with fiancé Nicole Brydon Bloom  

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux reportedly exchanged marital vows with fiancé Nicole Bydon Bloom.
According to a report by TMZ, the couple got married at a private beach wedding function after getting engaged in Italy.
As per the viral photos, the newlyweds were seen dancing and embracing on a beach during a private affair.
An insider also confirmed to People that the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor was wearing a classic tuxedo which he paired with a cream jacket, black pants, and bowtie.
While, the Gilded starlet opted a flowy white dress for her big day.
Justin and Nicole initially ignited the romance speculations in February 2023, when they made a joint appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of We Were The Lucky Ones.
Months after their Netflix event, the two confirmed their relationship when they were photographed sharing a PDA-filled moment during a romantic date in August 2023.
In August 2024, multiple media reports claimed that they got engaged after dating for a year.
As of now, neither Justin Theroux's representatives nor Nicole Bydon Bloom's spokespersons have issued any statement about their marriage reports.
For those unaware, the renowned actor parted ways with his ex-wife and globally known superstar, Jennifer Aniston, in 2018 after spending four years together.