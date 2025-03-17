'Naadaniyan' choreographer compares Ibrahim Ali Khan to father Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan was compared to his father Saif Ali Khan for his work ethics and efforts.
Naadaniyan's choreographer Vijay Ganguly, son of National Award-winning director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly, praised Ibrahim for his non-stop efforts, when it came to dancing.
Although the debut film itself did not receive positive reviews from the fans and critics, Vijay, who helped Ibrahim on the wedding track Tirkit Dhoom had all things good to say about the 24-year-old.
While discussing Ibrahim's dancing skills, Vijay noted that although he is not a natural dancer, he is very diligent like his father Saif Ali Khan.
"Ibrahim is not a fantastic dancer but a very hardworking one," Vijay told Mid-Day as he shared his experience of working with Saif's eldest son for his debut film.
"Though he comes from a Nawabi family, he is grounded. Every time he did not get a step right, my assistants would go out of our way to make sure he did it well," he added.
Notably, Vijay Ganguly has worked with many generations of the Pataudi family, such as Ibrahim's mother Amrit Singh in Saaheb (1985) Saif Ali Khan in Chef and Bhoot Police, and Sara Ali Khan in Atrangi Re.