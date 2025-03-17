Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted

Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz recently revealed his list of the five greatest footballers, but he shocked everyone by leaving out a major player.
Alcaraz has supported Cristiano Ronaldo's claim of being the greatest of all time (GOAT) but exclude Lionel Messi from his list.
The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi is well-known across the world and is likely to be remembered as one of the greatest in football history.
This rivalry sparked strong opinions among fans, dividing them into two groups.
While, fans and experts often debated who was better, the players themselves always remained respectful towards each other throughout their careers.
The four-time Grand Slam champion also included Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Ronaldinho and Neymar Jr.
Alcaraz’s list faced criticism from fans but he later explained that he had accidentally left out Messi, along with some other players.
Related: Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
The 21-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Can’t believe I said those five, forgetting Messi and a few more. I could name five different ones right now."
Recently, Jack Draper, a British tennis player achieved major victory over Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells tournament.
On the other hand, Inter Miami star Messi is preparing to play for Argentina in a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay on March 21.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo will lead Portugal as captain in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final against Denmark on March 20.
Related: Ronaldo withdraws from Brazil FA presidential race amid lack of support