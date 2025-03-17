Sci-Tech

Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping

Game Booster+ app is said to be introduced as part of Samsung Good Lock, customisation suite for handsets

Samsung has rolled out a new Game Booster+ app for Galaxy handset users, which integrates more capabilities for gamers.

According to a SamMobile report, the app is currently available for download via the Galaxy Store in South Korea. It offers features such as controller key remapping, the ability to apply GPU settings through Game Booster, and the option to classify an uncategorized app as a game.

Notably, the Game Booster+ app is said to be introduced as part of Samsung Good Lock — a customisation suite for Galaxy smartphones that allows users to experiment with various modules and add new functionalities.

Related: Android 16 beta 3 introduces minimise button to enhance multitasking

The Galaxy users will be able to remap the keys of the game controller to other desired keys. They can reportedly set up to four profile types for catering different games or players.

Source: Samsung
Additionally, the app allows tweaking GPU settings with two options — PreTransform and Texture Filter.

The Texture Filter allows users to prioritise either performance or quality in games. They can also set the option to default which gives a balance between the two options.

To note, another feature claimed to be launched as part of the Game Booster+ app is game category settings, which will allow users to “set an unclassified game app as a game.” 

Related: ChatGPT becomes default AI assistant of Android users — Details

