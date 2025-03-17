Trending

Madhuri Dixit pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Arin

Madhuri Dixit last appeared in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Madhuri Dixit penned a moving note for her grownup son Arin on his 22nd birthday celebrations.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram Stories to express her admiration for her eldest son on his special day.

Madhuri posted an adorable photo of herself and Arin, sharing a warm hug while posing for a snapshot.

The veteran Indian actress wrote alongside the picture, "Happy birthday, my dear Arin! At 22, the world is yours to explore, and I have no doubt you’ll archive incredible things."

"Keep shining, keep dreaming, and always remember Mom loves you!" the 57-year-old actor concluded her post.

Madhuri's son is currently pursuing his higher studies abroad.

In addition to Arin, the Dil To Pagal Hai starlet shares another son, Ryan Nene, with her husband Shriram Madhav Nene.

Madhuri and Nene exchanged marital vows back in 1999.

On the work front, the Aaja Nachle actress last worked on the superhit horror-comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Anees Bazmee's latest directorial, Madhuri has portrayed the character of a Rajkumari Anjulika.

The movie also stars Tripti Dimri, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, and others in leading roles.     

