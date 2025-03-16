Entertainment

Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ about North, Diddy

Kanye West plans to start ‘war’ against Kim Kardashian over trademarking their kids' names in deleted screenshots

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ about North, Diddy
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ about North, Diddy

Kim Kardashian has seemingly vowed to take down ex Kanye West’s new single “down” involving their 11-year-old daughter North into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal.

On Saturday, Ye dropped a new track on X called LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, apparently featuring Diddy, Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs and North.

A source told Daily Mail that the SKIMS founder took legal action to prevent the song’s release and she is now “working to get the song down off of X.”

Shortly before LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE was released, Kanye posted a now-deleted screenshots of a text exchange between him and Kim, in which he threatened to go “to war” with her.

His text reads, “I'm never speaking with you again.”

Related: Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song

To which, the reality TV star responded, “I asked you at that time if I could trademark her name, and you said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her.So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”

Kim further wrote, “We agreed when they were born that I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

Notably, Kanye called Diddy a father figure in the viral song.

North also made a brief appearance, rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

Related: Kim Kardashian, Khloé make shocking confession about their kids

To note, the former couple share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Unseen John Constable masterpiece fetches huge price at auction
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
Prince William, Kate celebrate Earthshot winner Notpla’s Six Nations debut
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day
Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway
Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway
Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song
Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reunite for another night out in London
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reunite for another night out in London
Ben Affleck enjoys family outing after cozy Jennifer Garner moment
Ben Affleck enjoys family outing after cozy Jennifer Garner moment