Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ about North, Diddy

Kim Kardashian has seemingly vowed to take down ex Kanye West’s new single “down” involving their 11-year-old daughter North into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal.
On Saturday, Ye dropped a new track on X called LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE, apparently featuring Diddy, Diddy's son Christian 'King' Combs and North.
A source told Daily Mail that the SKIMS founder took legal action to prevent the song’s release and she is now “working to get the song down off of X.”
Shortly before LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE was released, Kanye posted a now-deleted screenshots of a text exchange between him and Kim, in which he threatened to go “to war” with her.
His text reads, “I'm never speaking with you again.”
To which, the reality TV star responded, “I asked you at that time if I could trademark her name, and you said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her.So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!”
Kim further wrote, “We agreed when they were born that I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”
Notably, Kanye called Diddy a father figure in the viral song.
North also made a brief appearance, rapping, “When you see me shining, then you see the light.”
To note, the former couple share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.