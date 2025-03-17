Royal

King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’

The British Monarch’s recent diplomatic engagements cleared his stance on Canada and Ukraine in front of the US President Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025

King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’


King Charles has seemingly made Donald Trump “irritated” by his moves.

Just after sending an invitation to the President of the U.S., the British Monarch welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Sandringham Palace, which was followed by his meeting with two senior Canadian officials.

With these diplomatic meetings with the two countries amid their ongoing tensions with the U.S., the King has reportedly irked Trump.

Related: King Charles makes his stance clear on Canada amid Donald Trump’s threat

Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, royal photographer Arthur Edwards stated that King Charles’ diplomatic “master show” is a clear message to the United States’ President about who he actually supports amid these bitter feuds.

"He's spent a lot of time with President Zelensky and I'd love to know what they talked about. I know the King would have been totally on his side,” Arthur noted.

The expert further stated, "I think the King having Zelensky and Trudeau was a master show and letting everybody know that this country supports those people."

Related: King Charles makes significant move for Canada amid trade dispute with US

"But one that apparently irritated Donald Trump who was feeling a little less special about his invitation after seeing the photographs of President Zelensky at Sandringham. Kind of like that jealous child in the playground not wanting his mate to play with anyone else,” he concluded.

These comments come amid Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S.

Princess Beatrice husband’s ex supports to Meghan Markle amid show backlash
Princess Beatrice husband’s ex supports to Meghan Markle amid show backlash
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’
Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’
Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France
Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
King Willem, Queen Máxima celebrate Three-cushion World Cup winners’ triumph
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
Queen Camilla takes firm stands on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle claims
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima make delightful announcement