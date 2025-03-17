King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’

King Charles has seemingly made Donald Trump “irritated” by his moves.
Just after sending an invitation to the President of the U.S., the British Monarch welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Sandringham Palace, which was followed by his meeting with two senior Canadian officials.
With these diplomatic meetings with the two countries amid their ongoing tensions with the U.S., the King has reportedly irked Trump.
Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, royal photographer Arthur Edwards stated that King Charles’ diplomatic “master show” is a clear message to the United States’ President about who he actually supports amid these bitter feuds.
"He's spent a lot of time with President Zelensky and I'd love to know what they talked about. I know the King would have been totally on his side,” Arthur noted.
The expert further stated, "I think the King having Zelensky and Trudeau was a master show and letting everybody know that this country supports those people."
"But one that apparently irritated Donald Trump who was feeling a little less special about his invitation after seeing the photographs of President Zelensky at Sandringham. Kind of like that jealous child in the playground not wanting his mate to play with anyone else,” he concluded.
These comments come amid Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S.